Real Betis vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2022

Real Betis will clash with Manchester United at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in a friendly on December 10.

Manchester United are doing a mini tour of Spain with a few of their first-teamers and a raft of youngsters. They conceded a 4-2 loss to Cadiz on Wednesday, with United manager Erik ten Hag using entirely different outfield teams in both halves and introducing 10 academy players.

Manchester United fell to a 2-0 deficit inside the first 15 minutes and Ten Hag criticized his players for letting their standards drop during the game. Some first-team players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek had disappointing outings.

But youngsters like Kobbee Mainoo, Zidane Iqbal, Marc Jurado, Sam Murray and Tyler Fredricson impressed. Ten Hag will look to give the youngsters more minutes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, this will be Real Betis' first outing after playing three friendlies in November. They currently sit sixth in La Liga. They will prove to be quite a formidable opponent for Manchester United's young brigade.

Real Betis will be without William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez and German Pezzella. But Manchester United are without almost their entire first team.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Manchester United have never played each other till date.

Real Betis are sixth in the La Liga standings with 24 points from 14 matches.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table with 26 points from 14 games.

Real Betis have lost all three of their friendlies played during the World Cup break.

Manchester United's 4-2 loss to Cadiz on Wednesday was only their second loss in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Prediction

This Manchester United side is perhaps too green to cause any trouble for Real Betis, as evidenced by their struggles against Cadiz. Betis are expected to have the more comfortable outing on Saturday, with Ten Hag likely to experiment extensively on the other side.

As we all know, this game is more about youngsters getting a few minutes under their belt and first-teamers getting up to speed ahead of the return of club football. The result is pretty inconsequential.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-2 Manchester United

Real Betis vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

