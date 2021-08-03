Real Betis willing to lower price for Arsenal target - Reports

Arsenal are becoming more active than ever as we approach the last few weeks of the summer transfer window. The Londoners have been linked with numerous names in recent days and it seems a big chance has opened up for them to sign one of their top targets, Guido Rodriguez.

According to reports, Real Betis are now willing to negotiate a deal for their prized asset, a major turning point in the developments that surfaced concerning the player's possible departure from the Spanish club this summer.

It was initially claimed that the Verdiblancos were keeping a no-sale stance on the defensive midfielder, insisting that the only way to part ways with him was to be paid his release clause worth €80 million.

It seems the La Liga outfit have had second thoughts on the subject and are now open to negotiating a lower price for the Argentine. That means Arsenal can now approach the club and and try to persuade them into lowering their demands for the player's sale.

However, the Gunners shouldn't expect to enjoy a Sunday drive as Real Betis reportedly won't approve the deal unless they receive a substantial offer. They are under no pressure as they have him tied to a deal until the summer of 2024.

Arsenal are not the only club exploring the possibility of luring Guido Rodriguez away this summer. The Londoners face stern competition from local rivals Liverpool, who have reportedly joined the race to sign the defensive midfielder. Ligue 1 side Olympic Marseille are also said to be monitoring the situation.

The Arsenal target represented Argentina at the Copa America this summer

Who has Arsenal signed this summer?

The summer transfer window presents an opportunity for clubs to rebuild before the new season. Arsenal need to take advantage of this opportunity more than anyone, following their catastrophic end to last season.

The Gunners have already completed three new signings. Ben White arrived from Brighton for €58 million, Nuno Tavares was signed from Benfica for €8 million and Albert Sambi Lokonga also joined the club from Anderlecht in a deal worth €17 million.

Meanwhile, Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira have both returned from their respective loan deals and are expected to play significant roles in the squad next season.

