"Real class" - Gary Neville says Pep Guardiola would take Arsenal superstar at Man City 'in a heartbeat'

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has lavished praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The Englishman believes Pep Guardiola would happily take the Norwegian midfielder at Manchester City.

Neville told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"I knew he was always a talented player but we’re now talking about something that is very different and just so talented, this is real class. I think he now starts to be mentioned in the realms. Pep Guardiola, if you said could take one Arsenal player out of this Arsenal team I think he’d take him in an absolute heartbeat."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"He would break into that Manchester City team because he’s a beautiful player to watch. Every time I watch him he gets better and better."

Arsenal secured Odegaard's services from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for £30 million. The Norwegian midfielder had a good debut season at the Emirates, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 36 Premier League matches for Mikel Arteta's side.

Odegaard was then awarded the captain's armband ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, a season in which the midfielder performed exceptionally. Odegaard racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances for the Gunners last term as he helped them challenge Manchester City for the title.

"It’s so silky" - Gary Neville urges Arsenal to 'recognise what they have' in Martin Odegaard

Neville continued his plaudits for Odegaard as he compared him to Kevin De Bruyne and former Manchester City star David Silva. The Englishman, while admitting the Norwegian midfielder still has a ways to go to reach their caliber, insists that he has great potential.

Neville said:

"Odegaard, it takes a lot to say this but when you think of the most beautiful football players that we’ve watched in the last seven or eight years in the Premier League I always think of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne being just something you watch and you’re like that’s the way to play football."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"Odegaard, I’m not saying he’s as good as De Bruyne or Silva yet, I think he’s got a bit to go in his career, but he’s getting to a point whereby now when I watch him play it is so smooth, it’s so silky."

"Arsenal must recognise what they have, I’m talking about the Arsenal players who must feed him as much as they possibly can. The more he gets on the ball in the final third the more football matches, assists and goals they’ll have in matches."

Odegaard has gotten off to a great start this season as well at the North London outfit. The Norway international has scored twice in the Gunners' first five Premier League encounters this term. His contract at the Emirates is set to expire in 2025. Mikel Arteta will certainly be pushing for an extension to retain his captain at the club.