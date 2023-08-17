"Real lack of ambition" – Pundit rips into Manchester United superstar for snubbing £30 million transfer

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur attacker Darren Bent has hit out at Manchester United star Harry Maguire for rejecting a move to West Ham United.

Earlier this summer, the Red Devils reached an agreement with David Moyes' side for a £30 million sale of the Englishman. However, the transfer failed to materialize due to Maguire's wish to stay, as per ESPN.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent shared his two cents on the recently collapsed deal involving Manchester United's Maguire. He elaborated:

"I thought he would've gone to West Ham and if he's playing week in, week out and playing well for West Ham, which I believe he would do, Gareth [Southgate] would have no problems picking him."

Expressing his frustration about the defender's decision, Bent added:

"And I would sit here and go, 'Do you know what? I'd still pick him because he's playing games.' But the fact he's shown real lack of ambition... I get it, he's at Manchester United, it's hard to leave."

Explaining why Maguire should depart Old Trafford, Bent concluded:

"It's different having two World Cup winners ahead of you. You go, 'Fair enough.' [Victor] Lindelof to a certain extent, fair enough, but when you start seeing people who play left-back like Luke Shaw playing ahead of you in your position and you're just sitting there on the bench, at some stage you've got [to have] self-pride."

So far, Maguire has scored seven goals and contributed five assists in 175 games across all competitions for the Erik ten Hag-coached outfit.

Why did Manchester United star opt to stay?

Following Harry Maguire's alleged desire to stay at Manchester United this season, a source shed light on the matter. He told Sky Sports:

"Harry respects West Ham and David Moyes, but to be clear there was never an agreement in place between Harry and West Ham. The process was less advanced than portrayed in the media. For example, at no point has Harry spoken to David Moyes. Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season."

Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, is likely to continue in a rotational role at Old Trafford this campaign. He is currently behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in his club's pecking order in their backline.

Erik ten Hag's outfit, on the other hand, are expected to end their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in light of their former captain's recent decision. They also have Jonny Evans as a centre-back option after offering him a one-year contract earlier this month.