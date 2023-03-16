Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Klopp's men sent crashing out of UCL | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool's European campaign came to an end as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday, March 15.

Real Madrid boast a phenomenal record of qualifying from UCL knockouts after winning the first leg, with Los Blancos progressing from 26 out of their 27 previous ties. Manager Carlo Ancelotti received a boost in the return of Karim Benzema from injury, who missed the last game against Espanyol in La Liga. Antonio Rudiger was another change, replacing Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool, on the other hand, faced the impossible task of coming back from a humiliating 5-2 loss at home in the first leg. Jurgen Klopp opted to play James Milner and Diogo Jota instead of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool could not really get going in the first half. They enjoyed more of the ball but could not create a lot of chances as Real Madrid looked to play off the break.

Vinicius Junior almost put the result to bed in the 14th minute after a Rudiger header from a corner glanced across the face of goal. However, the winger was denied by fellow countryman Alisson.

Eduardo Camavinga's brilliant strike a few minutes later completely beat Alisson but hit the crossbar as the score stayed level on the night.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo then forced Thibaut Courtois into a pair of smart saves as Liverpool pushed for goals.

The first half was an end-to-end affair but did not produce any goals.

The exciting nature of the match continued in the second half as Real Madrid looked to exploit the spaces left by Liverpool, who were pushing for goals. Karim Benzema almost scored the opener but Trent Alexander-Arnold's block kept it level on the night.

Klopp looked to his bench for inspiration as Liverpool still needed three goals. He brought on Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott for Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Benzema missed another great chance when he was one-on-one with Alisson but could only put his shot over the bar.

The deadlock was finally broken when Vinicius Junior made a brilliant pass to Benzema, who slotted home into an empty net as Real Madrid took a 6-2 aggregate advantage.

Keeping the upcoming El Clasico in mind, Ancelotti made a host of changes, subbing off the likes of Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Vinicius.

Los Blancos had a late penalty shout after Kostas Tsimikas' handball inside the box, but it was denied by VAR.

Liverpool's potent attack could not muster any goals on the night as Real Madrid yet again advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Liverpool's poor away form continues

Liverpool have had a poor season by their standards, and a key contributor has been their terrible form away from home. The Reds have managed to win just three out of their 13 games away in the Premier League. The trend continued today as they lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

#4. Vinicius Junior had a great night

The Brazilian winger continued his impressive run of form this season. On a night when Real Madrid were content to sit back and play on the counter, Vinicius was a constant threat down the left flank. He linked up well with Karim Benzema, eventually becoming the provider for the only goal of the night. He finished with two shots on target, four key passes and four completed dribbles.

#3. Mohammad Salah had a game to forget

Mohamed Salah has longed for revenge ever since the 2018 Champions League final where he was substituted after an injury. However, he could not produce the kind of game needed to overturn such a massive deficit. Although he got into good attacking positions, the Egyptian lacked the precision to get the Reds back into the tie.

#2. The loss could serve as a blessing in disguise for Liverpool

With their exit from the Champions League, Liverpool can now turn their attention entirely to the Premier League. Having already been eliminated from both domestic cups, Jurgen Klopp's men will be determined to improve their league form and pip Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

#1. Real Madrid continue their dominance in the Champions League

The most successful team in the Champions League, Real Madrid continued their glorious run in the tournament. They have now eliminated the Reds three seasons in a row and have made the final eight for the 19th time, which is second only to Bayern Munich in the history of the competition.

Poll : 0 votes