Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos continue title push | La Liga 2023-24

A brace from Rodrygo ensured that Real Madrid regained their eight-point advantage at the top of La Liga standings with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday, March 31.

Carlo Ancelotti made two changes from the side that beat Osasuna 4-2 last time out. Eduardo Camavinga was replaced by Nacho, while Jude Bellingham returned from suspension, taking the place of Vinicius Jr.

It was a dream start for Real Madrid as they took the lead after just eight minutes. Rodrygo received the ball from Brahim Diaz and drove towards the penalty box. He then unleashed a splendid effort into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box to make it 1-0.

Los Blancos continued to dominate the first period as the visitors struggled to create chances.

It was more of the same in the second half as Ancelotti's side continued to hold their advantage. Rodrygo doubled his tally in the 73rd minute through a sharp counter-attack. The Brazilian was set up by Jude Bellingham and he beat a defender before calmly finishing past the keeper to put the result to bed.

The result meant Real Madrid inched closer to claiming the La Liga trophy with a comfortable win and are eight points ahead of Barcelona. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Toni Kroos

The German controlled the game from midfield and was a key figure in the side's win. His clever pass eventually led to the second goal as he finished with six passes into the final third, eight long balls completed, and a 92% pass completion rate (71/77).

#4. Flop - Athletic Club attack

Ernesto Valverde's side struggled to create inroads against a well-organized Real Madrid defense. They barely troubled Andriy Lunin in goal and had seven shots (three on target) in the game, totalling an xG of just 0.28.

#3. Hit - Antonio Rudiger

In what was a comfortable clean sheet for Los Blancos, Rudiger was probably the side's best defender. He was quick to thwart any attack from the visitors and was strong in the air. He had five clearances, six recoveries, and one interception in the game.

#2. Flop - Jude Bellingham

The star midfielder did not have a particularly enjoyable return from suspension. Athletic's plan seemed to revolve around shutting the 20-year-old down as he grew frustrated at times, finishing the game with just one shot (zero on target), one chance created, and just two touches in the box.

#1. Hit - Rodrygo

The Brazilian winger put in a strong performance, scoring both goals in the side's comfortable victory. He played well in Vinicius Jr's absence and now has 15 goals and eight assists this season.