Real Madrid 2021/22 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of reported Adidas kit for next season

Real Madrid's trademark white kit has become an iconic symbol of the Spanish giants' immensely successful brand in recent years. Los Blancos have one of the most impressive kits in world football and their new outfit for the 2021/22 season certainly seems to have met expectations.

In an exclusive article published by Footy Headlines, Real Madrid's home kit for the 2021/22 season has been leaked and has drawn positive reactions from the club's passionate fanbase. Real Madrid have a rich history and often imbibe their cultural heritage into their famous all-white kit.

Real Madrid's 2021/22 home kit pays tribute to city landmark

Real Madrid have always been famous for their kits and have been a formidable emblem of power in Spain for well over a century. The Spanish giants have Adidas as their sponsors and sell millions of dollars worth of merchandise every year.

The new 2021/22 kit has broken new ground for Real Madrid and pays homage to a famous location in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have always celebrated all their title at the Plaza de Cibeles in the heart of the city and their kit now has references to the famous destination.

Real Madrid's home shirt for next season has their trademark white hue with subtle concentric lines that mimic the design of the Plaza de Cibeles. Los Blancos have enjoyed several victory parades at the historic square and their decision to pay tribute to the city is a fitting indicator of the club's values and traditions.

Real Madrid's home kit usually receives a positive reception from fans of Los Blancos and remains the most popular shirt at the club. The 2021/22 edition of the kit also introduces an orange collar and sports three blue stripes on each shoulder.

Real Madrid are in a period of transition under Zinedine Zidane at the moment and have not been at their best in La Liga this season. The reigning Spanish champions are in third place in the league standings and have plenty of work to do to move ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the table.

The Spanish giants have managed to reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, however, and cannot be ruled out of contention in the competition. Real Madrid have a legendary reputation in Europe's premier club competition and will be intent on proving their critics wrong this season.

