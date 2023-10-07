Real Madrid 4-0 Girona: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos extend stay on top of the table | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid made it four straight wins in all competitions with a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, October 7.

The league leaders, coming off a 3-0 win over high-flying Girona, made two changes from last week. Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric came into the side for Nacho Fernandez and Toni Kroos.

The hosts enjoyed a perfect start to the game with the in-form Jude Bellingham adding to his league tally. A great passing move saw Dani Carvajal set the youngster, who took a touch before calmly finishing to make it 1-0 (9').

Real Madrid continued to press the issue in the first half, with Vinicius Jr and Joselu coming close, but they went into the breakup by one goal.

Bellingham doubled his tally in the second half, completing a slick one-two with Fede Valverde before finding the back of the net to make it 2-0 (54').

Vinicius soon after added to the visitors' misery, making it 3-0 after burning past a defender before taking it past the keeper (65'). Joselu scored the fourth after some brilliant close control by Vinicius before the winger set up the Spaniard for a simple finish inside the box (70').

Late in the game, Joselu had a golden chance to double his tally from the spot but missed his penalty.

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run against Osasuna to 17 games, with their last defeat coming in 2011. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Vinicius continues to find his form after his return

Vinicius Jr. has maintained his strong form after making a comeback from a thigh injury he suffered in the beginning of the season. He bagged a goal against Napoli midweek in the Champions League and added to his tally on Saturday against Osasuna with a quality finish.

#4. Real Madrid manage a defensive crunch

Carlo Ancelotti's side had a selection issue on their hands, with Antonio Rudiger the only recognised available central defender.

Injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba and a suspension for Nacho meant Aurelien Tchouameni was forced to play as a makeshift center-back. The Frenchman, however, filled in well and helped keep a clean sheet.

#3. A fantastic outing for Fede Valverde

The Uruguayan midfielder showed his class against Osasuna. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, he was one of the best players on the day, bagging two assists for Bellingham's second goal and Vinicius' goal.

He finished the game with five key passes, two dribbles completed, a pass completion percentage over 90 percent, four tackles and an interception, indicating his effect on both phases of play.

#2. Jude Bellingham is truly a Galactico

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running for Real Madrid. The teenager was not regarded as a major goal-scoring threat for Borussia Dortmund, bagging 25 goals across three seasons.

However, in Spain, he has emerged as a fantastic goalscorer. In 10 appearances for the side, he has already bagged 10 goals, capping it off with a brace against Osasuna.

#1. Real Madrid go into the break on a high

Real Madrid ensured with a win that they would stay on top of La Liga, heading to the international break. They have managed to put the tough 3-1 loss in the derby two weeks ago behind them and have strung together four straight wins, including victories over Napoli in the UCL and second-place Girona in La Liga.