Real Madrid were at their dominant best as they brushed aside Valencia 5-0 in La Liga on Saturday, November 11.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were dealt a heavy blow earlier this week with star midfielder Jude Bellingham suffering a shoulder injury. The Italian made six changes from their previous league outing, with Rudiger and Kepa among those dropping to the bench.

Valencia, on the other hand, were looking to add to their run of four games unbeaten. They had defeated Granada in their previous outing and manager Ruben Baraja made a single change, bringing Sergi Canos in for Selim Amallah.

It was a dream start for Real Madrid as Dani Carvajal opened the scoring in the third minute. The right-back made a run down the flank and released a sweet half-volley past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Valencia striker Hugo Duro then missed a pair of chances, in between multiple opportunities for the hosts, to add to their lead.

Los Blancos eventually doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute through Vinicius Jr. The winger attempted a diving header but the ball bounced awkwardly off his shoulder and went in.

The hosts began the second half strongly as well, with Vinicius' clinical effort from outside the box making it 3-0 in the 49th minute. A mistake at the back from keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili meant Rodrygo added another just a minute later.

Real Madrid lost their clean sheet late, conceding to a Duro effort in the 89th minute. However, Los Blancos (32) cut the lead to Girona (34) at the top of the table to just two points. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Rodrygo

The Brazilian came under fire for his performances this season after a stellar 2022-23 campaign. He had bagged just two goals and an assist leading up to a strong performance against SC Braga midweek in the Champions League, bagging a goal and an assist. He carried the form against Valencia, scoring two goals and setting up two more.

#4. Flop - Valencia's finishing

Los Ches will rue missing some great chances that could have changed the complexion of the game. At 1-0, Hugo Duro shot straight one-on-one with Andriy Lunin in the 13th minute before missing from point-blank range with a header in the 40th minute. The visitors finished with more xG (1.95) than Real Madrid (1.81) and missed three big chances.

#3. Hit - Vinicius Jr

Vinicius is looking to get back into last year's form after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season that kept him out for almost a month. The 23-year-old put in good outings against Braga in both the home and away fixtures in the UCL, but was without a goal or assist in his last three La Liga games.

He bagged a pair of goals against Valencia, showcasing a formidable partnership with Rodrygo.

#2. Flop - Valencia's defence

A poor outing from Valencia's goalkeeper and backline saw them ship five to a Real Madrid side without their top scorer Jude Bellingham. They were cut open too easily on multiple occasions and made avoidable mistakes as the hosts were too clinical. Mamardashvili also gifted a goal to Rodrygo in the second half.

#1. Hit - Real Madrid

Real Madrid did not look uncomfortable in the absence of their star midfielder Jude Bellingham, putting five past a hapless Valencia side. Vinicius and Rodrygo put on a show, bagging two each with Carvajal adding another. With the win, they are now unbeaten in their last seven in the league and last 10 in all competitions.