Real Madrid and AC Milan enter race to sign Manchester United linked attacker: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Real Madrid and AC Milan for the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

According to Fichajes (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United have retained their interest in Gakpo but will now face competition from two other European giants for his signature.

Both Real Madrid and AC Milan have their heads turned by the Dutch forward's performances this season. The 23-year-old Gakpo has already scored 13 and assisted 11 goals in 18 games across competitions for PSV so far this term.

Manchester United were chasing the Netherlands international's signature in the summer window earlier this year. Manager Erik ten Hag was reportedly keen to get the attacker on board after watching him play in the Eredivisie from close quarters.

However, as it turned out, the Red Devils couldn't complete his signature but managed to sign Antony from Ajax for a club-record fee of €95 million.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a good few weeks for the Premier League giants, scoring three times in four league matches.

Why Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in Gakpo

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid have a young strike-force led by an aging striker. While Los Blanos have Karim Benzema, who will turn 35 in December this year, spearheading their attack, United have Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 38 in February next year.

This was why both the clubs were actively looking for attacking signings in the summer. Real Madrid were reportedly close to completing Kylian Mbappe's signature, while United explored options to sign a number nine before deciding against it.

Both the European giants will enter the market next summer in search of a striker, and Gakpo fits the bill. Predominatly a left winger, the Dutchman is versatile and can play all across the front-line, which would come in handy at both the interested clubs.

Gakpo also has age on his side but could turn out to be a costly acquisition. He still has four years left on his contract, which was extended in January earlier this year. He is also set to be part of the Netherlands' World Cup squad and a good outing in Qatar could shoot up his market value exponentially.

