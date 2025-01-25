Real Madrid accept Trent Alexander-Arnold decision after Liverpool rejected approach from Spanish giants - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly accepted that they will not be able to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January window. The Spanish giants are still confident of getting the right-back for free in the summer but are not pushing to bring him this month.

As per a report in Marca via Tribal Football, Real Madrid were keen on signing Alexander-Arnold in January to ease Carlo Ancelotti's defensive issues. They launched a move at the end of December but were swiftly rebuffed by Liverpool.

Los Blancos have been waiting to see how they can lure the Englishman, but the Reds are determined to keep him until the end of the season. They do not want to lose a key player as they are on top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League table.

Arne Slot has also stated that Trent Alexander-Arnold has not asked to leave. He still believes that the defender is keen on giving it his all for the club but has not commented on a new contract.

Reports suggest Liverpool are still looking to find an agreement with Trent and ensure that he continues at the club. However, he is free to sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos this month as he is in the final six months of his contract.

Gary Neville clasts Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold offer to Liverpool

Gary Neville was not happy with Real Madrid's £20 million offer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this month. He believes that the offer was insulting to the player and Liverpool and said on Sky Sports:

“I think the bid from Real Madrid is bad timing for him. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Trent Alexander-Arnold, whether he’s gonna leave Liverpool and go to Madrid or whether he’s not, but when you’ve got that going into a big game and you’re a local lad as well, that won’t be easy having the distractions and all that noise. Real Madrid are an animal. I thought it was insulting from Madrid."

"They behave like that sometimes and think they can get what they want, but Liverpool are a football club of immense stature. They’re not gonna sell Trent Alexander-Arnold for £20m in January, so you’re taking the mickey a little bit. I think that will have probbaly unnerved him. You can imagine his agents, his family all saying ‘what’s happening, Trent?’. You can imagine that noise going on in his head before this game, which I don’t think will have been helpful," he added.

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool also have the contract issues of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to take care of this season.

