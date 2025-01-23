Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr makes feelings clear on Kylian Mbappe with ‘top scorer’ claim after Champions League win against Salzburg

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has asserted that the team will work towards making Kylian Mbappe the top goalscorer across competitions this season. The Brazilian made this claim after the side's emphatic 5-1 win over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 23).

Madrid's attacking trio ran the show on the night. Rodrygo Goes gave Los Blancos a comfortable lead with a first-half brace. The Brazilian winger scored twice in 11 minutes (23', 34'), with Jude Bellingham providing the assists for both goals.

The Spanish giants continued their dominance in the second half as Mbappe made the score 3-0 three minutes after the restart. Vincius Jr then scored a brace (55', 77') before Mads Bidstrup scored a consolation goal for RB Salzburg.

Vinicius spoke after the win about Mbappe's influence on the team. He added that the team would help the Frenchman become the top scorer in all tournaments.

"Kylian Mbappé has come to help us and we are going to help him to be the top scorer in all the tournaments," said Vinicius (via Madrid Xtra on X).

Kylian Mbappe endured a difficult start at Real Madrid following his move to the club last summer. However, the 26-year-old seems to have settled fully into his new team and has regained his goalscoring form. He has netted five times in his last seven outings across competitions for Los Blancos, taking his total tally to 18 goals and three assists in 30 games this season.

There were also concerns about Mbappe and Vinicius playing together in Madrid's attack. The Frenchman was forced to take up the central forward role, sacrificing his favorite left-wing position to the Brazilian. However, both players look to have found a good partnership up front, recording six joint goal contributions in 25 matches played together so far.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti disclosed reason for substituting Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe early on against RB Salzburg

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that there his decision to substitute Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in the clash against RB Salzburg on Wednesday was purely tactical.

Bellingham was substituted in the 64th minute, while Mbappe was taken off in the 71st minute for David Alaba and Brajhim Diaz respectively. About the substitution, the manager said (via Managing Madrid):

"Bellingham had a back problem, but nothing special. I had the chance to take someone off and I took off Bellingham and Mbappé to be fresher for the next game."

Real Madrid will next play Real Valladolid away in the league on Saturday, January 25.

