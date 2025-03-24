Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr misses Brazil training ahead of World Cup qualifier against Argentina: Reports

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr did not take part in team training with the rest of the Brazil squad as they prepare to face Argentina, MARCA report (via Madrid Universal). The Selecao will continue their FIFA World Cup qualification journey against La Albiceleste, but could be without the reigning FIFA Men's Player of the Year.

Vinicius Jr was influential for Brazil as they picked up an important 2-1 win over Colombia in Brasilia last week, scoring the winner late in the game. This was the Real Madrid man's first strike in the qualifiers, and he would have been looking to build on the performance against rivals Argentina.

But MARCA now report that Vinicius Jr didn't partake in team training, making his availability doubtful for the game against the reigning world champions. The 24-year-old did not participate in full training with the rest of the Brazil squad and followed a program of his own in their open training on Saturday, March 22. While the rest of the squad carried out tactical work and ball training, he was spotted jogging round the field in tennis shoes.

With Alisson already ruled out of the game, the coach will hope to not lose another of his biggest stars to injury.

The coaching staff haven't revealed the reason behind the Real Madrid man's absence from team training. The squad will depart for the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Monday, March 24, with the clash set to take place on Tuesday.

Real Madrid star helps national team claim massive win

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler was on target for Turkiye as they defeated Hungary 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the UEFA Nations League A. The youngster scored the second goal in their 3-0 second leg victory at the Puskas Arena to help his side progress.

With Turkiye 4-1 up on aggregate, 20-year-old Guler fired a first-time finish into the bottom corner after a pass from Oguz Aydin in the 39th minute. It was the youngster's first goal since January, when he scored twice against Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey.

Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu and AbdulKerim Bardakci got the other goals for Turkiye as they ended the international break with a fine win. The performance and goal from Guler will surely give him a much-needed lift heading into the final stretch of the season with his club.

