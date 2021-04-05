Real Madrid announce squad for UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The 21-man squad is headlined by talisman and top scorer Karim Benzema, while regulars like Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kross, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Casemiro also make the cut.

The most notable absentee is captain Sergio Ramos, who has been ruled out for at least four weeks after sustaining a calf injury while on international duty with Spain.

The full list of Real Madrid players for the clash with Liverpool is made up of three goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin and Diego Altube.

Raphael Varane headlines the six-man defense and he is joined by others like Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Odriozola.

The midfield has Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Isco and Sergio Arribas, while Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz and Rodrygo Goes make up the attack.

Real Madrid will host Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Tuesday, with a place in the semifinal awaiting the winner of the tie.

European heavyweights to collide when Real Madrid and Liverpool clash

Liverpool are six-time winners of the UCL

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the most successful sides on the continent, with Los Blancos' 13 UEFA Champions League triumphs by far more than anyone else has managed.

Liverpool's six triumphs on the continent place them third on the all-time list of winners and both sides will be looking to add another crown to their trophy cabinet.

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the year which has left them facing a battle to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

They have, however, rallied in recent weeks and come into this clash on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 victory away to Arsenal.

Real Madrid were also 2-0 victors in a home league clash with Eibar, which took them to within three points of table-toppers and city rivals Atletico Madrid at the summit of the standings.

Beyond the chance of making a semifinal appearance and bragging rights, there is also the element of revenge on Liverpool's mind, with the Spanish giants having triumphed 3-1 in 2018 to lift their 13th European crown.

Mohamed Salah will also be looking to atone for his early departure in that final through a shoulder injury, although his antagonist Sergio Ramos will be missing in action through an injury of his own.