"Real Madrid once asked about me" – Barcelona star enjoying breakout season makes honest transfer admission

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has opened up on his early days, claiming that Real Madrid were once interested in snapping him up.

Lopez, 20, has emerged as one of the latest La Masia academy graduates to earn a first-team spot at the Catalan giants. He has made six senior appearances so far this campaign, scoring once in the process.

During an interview with SPORT, Lopez was asked to shed light on his childhood days. He claimed that Real Madrid were once keeping tabs on him before affirming his love for Barcelona, saying:

"Real Madrid once asked about me, but I have always been from Barcelona. My father never told me if there were teams that were interested, they let me on the sidelines, but one day he asked what I would do if Barça came and I told him I was leaving in a hurry."

Lopez, who left Real Betis' youth ranks to join La Masia in 2016, added:

"I came alone, without my family and I lived in La Masia. At first, it is hard. You think about your parents and friends. But La Masia treats you like a 10 and all your colleagues are in the same situation as you. We help each other. I didn't get to the point where I couldn't take it anymore. I missed my family, but I was living my dream."

When asked about his recent first-team opportunities, Lopez continued:

"I did not expect to make the jump to the first team so soon because of what I was experiencing years ago, but since I was little, I always put in work and effort and the reward has finally arrived."

Last season, the Barcelona star impressed during his season-long loan stint at Spanish third-tier outfit Linares Deportivo. He scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 40 overall appearances for them.

Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out in transfer race to sign Florian Wirtz next year

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid and Barcelona have spent quite some time scouting Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz of late. They are aiming to offer competition to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who view the midfielder as a top summer target.

However, all of the aforementioned suitors could face a tough time convincing Xabi Alonso's side into selling the 20-year-old. They have been told that only an offer of over €100 million would initiate negotiations.

Wirtz, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, has been a core part of his boyhood team for the last three campaigns. He has registered 26 goals and 34 assists in 113 appearances for them so far.