Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard attracting interest from a club outside Europe's top five leagues: Reports

According to Turkish media outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray is interested in securing the signature of Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

Hazard has been rather underwhelming for Los Blancos since his move to the club from Chelsea in 2019. He sustained multiple injuries during his stay in the Spanish capital and has featured only in 67 matches for the Madrid Giants.

Six goals and ten assists have surely not been enough to justify the massive transfer fee (€115 million) that Real Madrid paid for the Belgian ace. His stint at the club has been plagued by injuries, and the likes of Vinicus Jr. and Rodrygo have excelled on the flanks in the meantime.

Carlo Ancellotti has indicated that he wants to try Hazard as a substitute for Karim Benzema if the mercurial French forward is not available. However, the recent build-up might result in the club cashing in on the Belgian.

Galatasaray are ready to convince the club and the player in a bid to secure Hazard's signature during the final stretch of the transfer window. While Ancellotti recognizes the undeniable quality that the Belgium national team captain possesses, he wouldn't mind listening to offers for the player.

The reigning European champions recently parted ways with Gareth Bale this season as the Welshman joined MLS side Los Angeles FC. However, the club were unable to secure the transfer of their primary target, Kylian Mbappe.

It seems like those factors might play in Hazard's favor as the creative winger could get more playing time this season. However, he was once again left on the bench as the Madrid giants won the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt this past weekend.

On that note, Hazard has won four cup tournaments with Real Madrid so far. However, he hasn't played a single minute in any of the finals.

Manchester United are keen to sign Caemiro from Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Caemiro is on Erik ten Hag's wishlist

According to Relevo, Manchester United are ready to pay €80 million as they want to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of Los Blancos over the better part of the last decade. He established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world during his stay in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have suffered from a lack of stability in their midfield. Erik ten Hag has identified Casimero as a player who can solve the problem with his astute presence.

