Real Madrid attacker refusing to leave club despite lack of game time - Reports

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz is reportedly set to remain at the club despite his lack of game time.

The 28-year-old is among the players who have been placed on the transfer list this summer but could be set to see out the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A report by Sport (as quoted by El Nacional) states that the former Lyon man does not have any offers unlike the other players the Spanish champions are willing to sell.

Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos are the other players on Real Madrid's transfer list.

Asensio has garnered the most interest. The Spain international has just one year left on his contract and recently stated that he could consider leaving the Bernabeu.

AC Milan are reportedly willing to meet his €40 million valuation, while Liverpool are also said to be interested.

Luka Jovic could be set for a move to Fiorentina, while Real Betis have been strongly linked with Ceballos.

Diaz' lack of suitors could see him run out the rest of his contract in the Spanish capital.

Mariano Diaz has failed to make a mark at Real Madrid

Mariano Diaz has been on the fringes at the Bernabeu

Mariano Diaz came through the Real Madrid academy and made his first-team debut in 2016.

He secured a transfer to Lyon in 2017 and a strong campaign in France that saw him score 21 goals in all competitions convinced Los Blancos to sanction his return to the Bernabeu.

The former Dominican Republic international was handed the number seven jersey vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo but has struggled to do anything of note since then.

He has largely been on the fringes of the squad and has made just 11 starts in La Liga over the last four seasons. In total, he has made 73 appearances in all competitions for the Bernabeu outfit, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard are all ahead of him in the pecking order and this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Diaz is currently on a deal worth €4 million per season and could see out his contract without regular playing time unless a suitable offer comes this summer.

