Real Madrid attacker tells club he wants to leave due to lack of game time: Reports

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler is reportedly looking to leave the club at the end of the season as he is frustrated with his lack of game time. The Turkish youngster has hardly featured for the side this season, and the game against RCD Mallorca on Saturday proved to be the final straw.

Fenerbahce extracted a fee of €20 million from Guler's sale to Real Madrid. The teenager was on the radars of multiple sides, including Barcelona and AC Milan, before deciding to sign for Los Blancos.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has not given Guler the minutes he would've wanted. The youngster has also had to contend with fitness challenges since arriving in Spain last summer.

Guler was an unused substitute for Real Madrid as they claimed a 0-1 victory over Real Mallorca to keep their eight-point lead at the top of the table intact.

As per journalist Ramon Alvarez, via Madrid Universal, the Turkish midfielder has now communicated his desire to leave once the season ends. The 19-year-old has featured only seven times this season, finding the net once for the side across all competitions.

According to Alvarez, Ancelotti agrees that Guler needs to play regularly and is prepared to sanction a loan move, with the final decision now lying with the club. Guler has played a total of 98 minutes this season, and with the likes of Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde in his position, he may struggle to find his desired minute next season.

Arda Guler will not be short of suitors in case he becomes available in the summer. The teenager turned down Barcelona to sign for Los Blancos last summer, and several others will be interested in signing him.

Real Madrid survive rotation to defeat Mallorca

Real Madrid did not allow rotation from the manager to affect their performance, as they defeated Mallorca 1-0 away from home. Ancelotti left Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on the bench for the tie, with Joselu and Brahim Diaz starting in their place.

A goal from Aurelien Tchouameni in the 48th minute was sufficient to give Los Blancos all three points. The result keeps them eight points clear of rivals Barcelona, who they hope to dethrone in La Liga.

Ancelotti gave both Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo some time off, with the crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City up next. Los Blancos will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the reigning English and European champions following a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

