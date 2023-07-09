Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr names 2 non-footballing sporting icons he follows 

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior named LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton as his two non-footballing sporting icons. The Brazilian revealed that he follows the NBA team where LeBron plays.

He further added that he doesn't follow Motorsports. However, Vinicius said that he is a big Lewis Hamilton fan. Speaking about his non-footballing icons, Vinicius said:

"Who do I support in NBA? Wherever LeBron James plays."

Vinicius added:

"Why don't I follow motorsports? It takes a long time, but I like Lewis Hamilton a lot."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever to grace the NBA. He is widely respected by fellow athletes and also fans across the globe.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, is one of the finest F1 drivers ever. The Brit supported Real Madrid's Vinicius when he was the subject of vile racist chants from Valencia fans at the Mestalla. Hamilton said at that time (via Sky Sports):

"It's devastating to think in 2023 we're still seeing these things and hearing these things. It really hits home for me, it really brings up emotions, things that I experienced - whether it was back in the UK, or whether it was when I was racing in Italy, or France, or Spain. It can be so hurtful the things that people say."

Vinicius Junior is among two Real Madrid stars nominated for the Socrates Award

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger have been nominated for the Socrates Award 2023. The award is given to footballers for their work for society outside of the football pitch.

Vinicius is known for his charitable works outside of the pitch. Back in 2021, he launched an education app to help the less fortunate. In 2022, Vinicius decided to donate cell phones with the app in it to help people get educated. He even had a charity institution, named the Instituto Vini Jr.

Apart from that, he has been a leading player for Los Blancos in recent times. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions this past season. The 22-year-old is making a name for himself with his contributions on and off the pitch.

