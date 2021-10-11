"Real Madrid and Barcelona are an absolute, complete mess" - Paul Scholes can't see why Paul Pogba would want to leave Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba shouldn't have any reason to leave Old Trafford next summer. The former Red Devils midfielder can't see Pogba wanting to join the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid in the coming years.

Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill show (via the Sun), Paul Scholes wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United. Scholes thinks the Premier League is now one of the best leagues in the world while La Liga has lost its shine. The former Manchester United midfielder said:

“I can’t see why he would want to leave here. Why would you want to leave England? You look at Real Madrid - the Spanish league’s gone. Real, Barcelona, they’re an absolute, complete mess."

“PSG might be another option for him but England is the best now. You look at the top four teams, they’ve got all the best players, the best managers are here, so why would he want to leave?"

Paul Scholes understands that Paul Pogba's inconsistency has divided Manchester United fans for a very long time. However, the former midfielder has advised the Red Devils to try and keep the 28-year-old World Cup-winner. Scholes added:

“Everybody is a little bit unsure because he doesn’t do it week in and week out. I think there is a big a debate. You’d probably say half of people want him, the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went."

“I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.”

Paul Pogba has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and is yet to sign an extension with the club he rejoined back in 2016.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have offered a new long-term contract to Paul Pogba with an increased salary. However, the 28-year-old midfielder is yet to give an answer to Manchester United.

Despite his contract situation, Paul Pogba has shown no negative repurcursions on the field. The 28-year-old midfielder has made a bright start to the new season, registering seven assists in the first seven Premier League games.

Apart from Paul Pogba, Manchester United are also working towards offering new contracts to Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw

