"Real Madrid-Barcelona is historic" - Karim Benzema says El Clasico is still the best game in football despite Lionel Messi's departure

Real Madrid hitman Karim Benzema has referred to El Clasico as the best game in world football ahead of the crucial La Liga encounter against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on the 24th of October. The two great rivals are set to lock horns for the first time this season, with Barcelona set to be without Lionel Messi in an El Clasico fixture for the first time in nearly two decades.

Speaking to ESPN (quotes via Marca), Benzema affirmed that El Clasico's charm is retained regardless of the players involved in the fixture.

"For me, it's still the same. It's still the best game in football. It doesn't matter which players are there, who have left, or who are going to join. Real-Barça is historic. The names change, but before that, there was Zidane, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Eto'o. Real-Barça will always be Real-Barça "

"There is never a good time to play. A team like Barcelona or any elite team can have a bad game and then recover. It is a game that we cannot take lightly, even if they haven't played well so far."

Lionel Messi's Barcelona departure has worked out well for Real Madrid

Barcelona have been on a bit of a slippery slope since Lionel Messi's departure, with the club currently amidst an underwhelming run of form that has seen them drop to ninth in the La Liga table. Real Madrid, on the other hand, lead the way in La Liga and look set to be a force to be reckoned with, with Benzema leading from the front under Carlo Ancelotti.

Messi is the highest-scoring player in El Clasico history and has decided this fixture many a time over the years, so he'll undoubtedly be a huge miss for Barcelona. That said, Benzema's comments put things in perspective when you look at some of the star studded players who have represented the two sides over the years.

Will it be Real Madrid or Barcelona that prevail at the Camp Nou next week? Currently, it's anyone's best guess.

