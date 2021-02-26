Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in young Spanish playmaker: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona always want the best players in the world playing in their colors, so it is not a surprise that the two La Liga sides are ready to lock horns for the next big talent in Spanish football.

According to Sempre Milan, Los Blancos and the Blaugrana are both monitoring Sevilla player Bryan Gil, who is also being tracked by AC Milan. Real Madrid remain keen on the player, and one of Barcelona’s top scouts is already keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Gil rose through the ranks at Sevilla, joining the club in 2012. He joined Leganes on loan in January 2020 and racked up 12 appearances in the second half of the season. He even found the back of the net once, against Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw. The Spaniard was then sent to SD Eibar on a season-long loan in October 2020 and has already been compared to former Barcelona player Neymar for his playing style.

The Spaniard is drawing attention from a host of top clubs around Europe, including the two La Liga powerhouses. Barcelona’s fabled scout Vaya Ballabriga, who discovered Ansu Fati and Andres Iniesta, has claimed that Gil is the best Spanish footballer at present. The 20-year-old is strong and technically sound, which is why AC Milan and Real Madrid are interested in his services too.

However, prizing him away might not be easy at the moment. Sevilla are eager to tie him down to a longer deal and want Gil as the center of their plans. To ward off the interest from their La Liga rivals, Los Palanganas are looking to extend his current contract to 2025. The player currently has a release clause of €35m, a fact that might interest both Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Sevilla are planning to increase that to €150m.

Real Madrid and Barcelona would loath to miss out on the youngster

Barcelona’s La Masia continues to produce some of the best attacking talents in the world, while Real Madrid are also home to some of the finest young players around. However, Gil is a special talent who, with the right guidance, could go on to become among the best in the world. Both clubs would loath to let such a player slip through their hands.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Sevilla manage to keep hold of their prized asset beyond the summer.