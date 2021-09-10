Real Madrid and Barcelona join Manchester United in race to sign midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Manchester United target Youri Tielemans. The Red Devils have monitored the Belgian international for some time now. Tielemans, who plays for East Midlands side Leicester City, has been terrific for Brendan Rodgers' side.

It was the midfielder's stunning volley that helped Leicester City overcome their long-awaited quest to win the FA Cup. The 24-year-old has been an important presence in the Foxes' camp in recent times. However, Tielemans is reportedly stalling to sign a new contract extension to commit to the club.

Leicester City have failed to secure Champions League football on the final matchday of the season in consecutive years. This back-to-back failure has shown a lack of consistency. On the cusp of qualifying, crossing the final hurdle to reach top-tier European football has become the Achilles' heel for Leicester City. Tielemans could be doubting whether his side is good enough to make it to the Champions League this time around.

Manchester United will have to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for Youri Tielemans' signature

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City.

When Manchester United sensed Tielemans' reluctance, they began monitoring his situation in the hopes of making a potential bid in the future. Earlier, there was some interest in the Belgian from the Liverpool camp, but nothing transpired from it.

Leicester City have dealt with Manchester United previously, selling Harry Maguire for a staggering transfer fee. If the Belgian midfielder were to leave, the Foxes will make sure they have some negotiating power behind the orchestration of the move.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be tempted to add another European international to their ranks. They are also in dire need of a defensive midfielder.

Man Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona all monitoring Leicester's Youri Tielemans https://t.co/5OajGXxgXI — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 10, 2021

Playing along the lines of Manchester United's desperation, Leicester can demand beyond the realms of a cut-price fee as Tielemans' contract expires in 2023. They will likely pursue convincing the midfielder to extend his stay with new terms and conditions. Alongside this, the Foxes would love to make Tielemans a future captain with added promises of potentially qualifying for the Champions League.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tempted to ponder over Leicester's starlet alongside Manchester United. Real Madrid have kept tabs on Leicester players previously, while this will be the first time Barcelona are interested in the Foxes' talent.

Real Madrid have developed a growing concern for their aging midfield that needs replacing in the coming seasons. The partnership between Toni Kroos and Luka Modric is not something that can be relied upon much longer. Barcelona, meanwhile, want to secure young, talented players who will help them regain their status as a dominant force in Europe.

Manchester United cannot prosper with Scott McTominay and Fred as their top central midfielders, with Paul Pogba unsure of his continuity. Finding reliable replacements from the Premier League's proven players seems like the most logical solution for the Red Devils. However, they will have to ward off Real Madrid and Barcelona if they are to sign Youri Tielemans.

