Real Madrid and Barcelona learn asking price of Portuguese-based defensive prodigy amid Manchester United interest: Reports 

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly waiting to learn the price of Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras amid interest from Manchester United. The Spaniard joined the Portuguese side in the summer for a reported €6 million fee after impressing initially on loan.

Carreras has played 2596 minutes for the Eagles this season across 30 games, scoring three goals and providing four assists. His performances have made the Red Devils reconsider their decision to sell him, and the English giants could use their €18 million buy-back clause this winter to bring him back to Manchester.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a habit of signing the best young players in world football, and the impressive Spanish defender is reportedly on both legendary clubs' radars. Manchester United need reinforcements after its poor season, and the defender could return to Old Trafford.

Carreras is contracted to Benfica until the summer of 2029, and except for the Red Devils, who have a buyback clause, he is unlikely to come cheap for any interested parties.

"He’s a young Argentinian boy. If he keeps going, you can imagine him wanting to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona" - When Manchester United legend made Alejandro Garnacho prediction

In November 2024, Manchester legend Nicky Butt discussed the possibility of Alejandro Garnacho leaving the club for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Butt came through the English club's Carrington facilities and went on to make 385 appearances for the side, bagging 26 goals and 20 assists to help the team to eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and one UEFA Champions League.

Speaking about his fellow Carrington graduate, Butt predicted that a need for more adulation could see the Argentine leave the club. Discussing the forward on the Football's Greatest Podcast, the former midfielder said:

"You don’t get appreciated here like you do at Madrid. You can guarantee Kylian Mbappe will be in the running for the Ballon d’Or next year because he’s at Madrid. It’s like Garnacho, he’s doing well here now. He’s a young Argentinian boy. If he keeps going, you can imagine him wanting to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Players become superstars there, not only on the football pitch."

Garnacho is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2028 but has been linked with a move away from the club this January. The forward has played 119 times for the Red Devils, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists.

