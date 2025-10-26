Real Madrid and Barcelona stars involved in scuffle after verbal altercation between Lamine Yamal and Los Blancos star

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sparked a scuffle in the aftermath of his side's defeat to rivals Real Madrid in their LaLiga encounter. The reigning champions fell to a 2-1 defeat in the highly-charged encounter, losing their third game in five outings across all competitions. Lamine Yamal accused Real Madrid of corruption and being favoured by the referees in the build-up to the game, contributing to a tense atmosphere. His comments caught the attention of Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal, who promised to address the youngster about his utterances after El Clasico. An initial scuffle took place before the final whistle after Pedri was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Aurelien Tchouameni. Players from both benches appeared to take aim at each other, with the likes of Raphinha and Antonio Rudiger, who are injured, also joining in on the sidelines. Carvajal appeared to speak with the 18-year-old to guard his speech after the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu before Eduardo Camavinga appeared on the scene to shepherd Yamal away. The action brought several other players from both sides to the site of the confrontation, leading to a full-blown scuffle. Lamine Yamal was led away from the pitch by one of the stewards but continued to exchange words with Vinicius Jr. Incensed, the Real Madrid man appeared to charge towards his Barcelona counterpart before being held back as Yamal disappeared down the tunnel. Xabi Alonso's players returned to the pitch afterwards to celebrate their win, which put them five points clear at the summit of the standings. Lamine Yamal comments fuel Real Madrid to win over BarcelonaReal Madrid overcame rivals Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season following pre-match comments from Lamine Yamal. The youngster accused Los Blancos of cheating, leading to widespread discussions regarding his comments. Kylian Mbappe was denied an opener in the 12th minute by the offside flag but saw no such hindrances ten minutes later. The Frenchman was found by Jude Bellingham and slotted home his 11th league goal of the campaign. Barcelona equalised in the 38th minute through the in-form Fermin Lopez, who was set up by Marcus Rashford following lax defending from Los Blancos. Bellingham went from provider to scorer in the 43rd minute, tapping home a knockdown from Eder Militao from close range to reclaim the lead for his side. La Blaugrana shot-stopper Szczesny stopped a penalty from Mbappe in the 52nd minute before Pedri received a red card in the closing seconds of the frantic encounter. Los Blancos defeated their bitter rivals for the first time in five games, following four successive defeats in the 2024-25 season. Alonso's side comfortably outplayed Hansi Flick's as the German tactician watched from the stands due to his suspension.