Real Madrid basketball team pull off iconic pre-match routine by copying Cristiano Ronaldo before win over Barcelona in final

Real Madrid's basketball team pulled off an iconic pre-match routine honouring one of their football club's most iconic players, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar made the move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for €94 million back in 2009. He spent nine seasons at the club, truly establishing himself as a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo won each and every trophy at the club and individual level during his time in Madrid, including four Ballons d'Or, four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and three FIFA Club World Cup titles. In the process, he amassed a staggering 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games for Los Blancos.

In the video, the players can be seen jumping in a circle doing Ronaldo's iconic "Siuu" celebration to energize themselves before their Copa del Rey final clash against FC Barcelona Basquet.

Seemingly, the pre-match trick paid dividends, as Real Madrid Baloncesto beat Barcelona 96-85 to lift the Copa del Rey title.

Ronaldo moved on to Juventus at the end of his Real Madrid tenure in 2018 for a reported fee of €117 million. He dominated Serie A before moving back to his former club Manchester United in 2021, and is now plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick scores incredible long-range goal five months before Real Madrid move

As the spotlight turns towards Kylian Mbappe's reportedly imminent move to Real Madrid, their summer signing, Endrick Felipe, has been making waves in Brazil.

The 17-year-old forward is set to join Los Blancos in a €60 million move after turning 18 in July 2024. He scored an incredible long-range effort for Palmeiras in the Campeonato Paulista against Corinthians, as seen in the video below (via Football Espana on X):

This was his first goal in the 2024 season, after returning from a failed Olympic qualifying campaign with the Brazil U23 side. He also had an assist ruled out later in the game due to offside, but was substituted in the 83rd minute after an incredible performance.

After that display, Los Blancos fans can rest assured that their attack, consisting of Endrick, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and potentially Kylian Mbappe, is in safe hands for the foreseeable future.