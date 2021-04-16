Real Madrid believe Sergio Ramos has chosen his next destination - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly bracing themselves for the exit of Sergio Ramos at the end of the season. Los Blancos believe the Spaniard has already chosen his next destination and will not sign a contract extension with the Spanish giants.

According to Jesus Gallego of Hora 25 Deportes, Real Madrid believe that Sergio Ramos has decided against extending his 15-year stay with the reigning La Liga champions in favor of a bigger financial package that he may receive from one of Europe's top clubs.

French giants Paris-Saint Germain are believed to be in pole position to sign Sergio Ramos this summer. Reports have suggested that Mauricio Pochettino's side are willing to offer Ramos a three-year contract worth €30 million.

Ramos has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus in recent months, but with both teams struggling for funds due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a move to PSG seems to be on the cards for Ramos.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005. During his fifteen years at the club, Ramos has led the club to five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and two Copa Del Rey's.

He has developed into one of the best defenders of his generation during his time with Real Madrid and is currently the captain of his club and country.

Ramos reportedly demanded a two-year contract with an increase in salary and bonuses from Real Madrid. The club, however, reportedly offered him a one-year deal due to their policy of offering players above the age of 30 a one-year extension only. The Real Madrid captain will now look to take his services elsewhere.

▪️ 895 games for club and country

▪️ 100+ goals for Real Madrid as a defender

▪️ Tied 9th all-time top scorer for Spain

▪️ 25 career trophies including the World Cup

▪️ Goals in two UCL finals

▪️ Captained Madrid to three-straight UCLs



On 4.15 we celebrate Sergio Ramos 👑 pic.twitter.com/MpkHtushyW — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 15, 2021

Real Madrid have already lined up replacements for Sergio Ramos

Advertisement

Ramos in action for Real Madrid v Atalanta in UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was desperate to keep hold of Sergio Ramos early on in the season. The Frenchman has, however, been impressed with the displays of Nacho and Eder Militao in some of Real Madrid's crunch games in recent weeks and is therefore open to the departure of Ramos.

Real Madrid were worried about leaking goals with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane out.



Nacho and Eder Militao have held the defence together 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bs3NAXADop — Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021

Real Madrid are also reportedly close to completing a move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba. Alaba's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.