Real Madrid boss Ancelotti shares details of chat with Rodrygo about controversial deleted message on Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared his chat with Rodrygo following the Brazilian winger's controversial social media message about Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior.

Fans have given the Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius trio an affectionate nickname, 'BMV'. The three superstars, though, drew a blank in Los Blancos' La Liga opener against RCD Mallorca. Rodrygo scored in the 1-1 draw. A message in Rodrygo's WhatsApp channel read (via GOAL):

“Hi guys, yesterday the result was not what we wanted. In La Liga every point makes the difference in the end. I'm happy with the goal and with the growth of the team. Last week they talked about the trio of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they are going to have to add the R of Rodrygo to that acronym.

Trending

"We have a quartet of attackers and the rest of the team. They all have their importance in the games and will show their value in the different competitions in which we participate. The week will be full of hard work until our next match at the Bernabeu.”

Ancelotti has now claimed that he had a chat with Rodrygo regarding the matter. He told the media ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I spoke to him this week and asked him if something had happened. He told me the message was NOT sent by him. He is happy here and is doing very well. There is no problem with him.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti waxes lyrical about Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been sensational for Real Madrid since his 2019 move from Santos. He has so far scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 218 appearances for the club.

The Brazilian is a mainstay in the team's attack and he is a player who performs in the big games. Ancelotti is happy with what he has seen from Rodrygo in the two games this season. He told the media (via the club's website):

"We all know what qualities he has. In these two games, he's done really well. He scored against Mallorca and contributed plenty against Atalanta. When we have an attacking team, the forwards have to work a bit more and he's doing a great job."

Fans speculated that Kylian Mbappe's arrival could diminish Rodrygo's importance at Real Madrid. That is far from the case as the Brazilian has started both games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback