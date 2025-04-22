Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms double injury boost ahead of facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy's return to training ahead of facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The Clasico is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Estadio La Cartuja Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final second leg last week. He had to be subbed off in the 75th minute after a tackle on Declan Rice. Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy has been out since March due to a muscle injury and has missed eight games for Los Blancos so far. This includes both legs of the UCL quarter-finals against Arsenal.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Getafe in LaLiga, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed a double injury boost for the Spanish giants. He mentioned that both Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy are expected to be available for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26.

"For tomorrow's game [against Getafe], they will not be ready, but they will train on these days, and I think they will be available for the game on Saturday [Copa del Rey final]," Ancelotti said. (via France 24).

Both Mbappe and Mendy were also spotted back in team training on Tuesday (April 22).

The Copa del Rey final will be the third El Clásico and the second Clásico final of this season. After a 4-0 defeat in October 2024 in LaLiga, Real Madrid lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final in January this year.

Barcelona will miss two key players during the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid

Barcelona are set to be without key players Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Alejandro Balde suffered a hamstring injury during the Catalans' 1-0 win over Leganes in LaLiga (April 12) and has missed five games so far. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski suffered an injury in his left thigh during their 4-3 win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga (April 19). Neither is expected to return for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Balde's unavailability marks a big blow for La Blaugrana as the 21-year-old has been a regular in the left-back position under Hansi Flick. He has made 43 appearances this season. Gerard Martin is expected to start in Balde's absence.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has been in red-hot form with 40 goals and three assists in 48 outings across competitions. The Polish superstar is also leading the LaLiga Pichichi race with 25 goals. His unavailability is a major disadvantage, given his experience and boost to the attack. Ferran Torres is expected to replace Lewandowski in the starting XI.

