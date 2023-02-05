Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti explains why Asensio took penalty over Rodrygo in shock 1-0 Mallorca defeat

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why Marco Asensio took the side's missed penalty over Rodrygo in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mallorca. Los Blancos suffered their third league defeat of the season and could trail Barcelona by eight points by the end of the day.

Nacho Fernandez's own goal gave Mallorca the lead in the 13th minute. However, Madrid had the opportunity to equalize in the 57th minute when Vincius Junior was brought down by goalkeeper Predrag Rajković. Some Los Blancos fans would have expected Rodrygo to step up and take the spot-kick but the duty was handed to Asensio. The Spanish attacker's attempt was saved by Rajković.

Questions have been asked as to why the Spaniard took the penalty instead of the Brazilian winger. Ancelotti explained that it was due to Rodrygo's recent penalty anguish with Brazil at the FIFA World Cup (via The Madrid Zone):

"The penalty? I chose Asensio over Rodrygo because we thought about his missed penalty in the World Cup. It could affect him."

Rodrygo missed a spot-kick in Selecao's 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti didn't want to put pressure on his forward. Asensio's miss was costly as Madrid trail league leaders Barcelona by five points. If Xavi's side beat Sevilla later, they will go eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid now concentrates on an 'exciting' FIFA Club World Cup

Madrid's attention turns to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid head to Morocco for the FIFA Club World Cup, with their first game against Egyptian side Al Ahly in the semifinals on Wednesday (February 8). It is a good time for Ancelotti's side to take a break from domestic football as the mood around the Santiago Bernabeu has been low.

The Italian coach has spoken of the team's excitement ahead of the tournament, saying (via MadridXtra):

"Now we have to focus on other things like the Club World Cup. We are excited."

The FIFA Club World Cup is an opportunity for Real Madrid to get their season back on track and add more trophies to their glistening trophy cabinet. They have won the competition a record four times since its inception. Los Blancos last lifted the trophy in 2018.

OptaJose @OptaJose 3 - Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup three times (2014, 2016 and 2017) and could become the team with the most titles ever, surpassing Barcelona (2009, 2011 and 2015). Challenge. 3 - Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup three times (2014, 2016 and 2017) and could become the team with the most titles ever, surpassing Barcelona (2009, 2011 and 2015). Challenge. https://t.co/P25410HekJ

No team has managed to win the Spanish league from the position Real Madrid find themselves in. However, Ancelotti still insists that the La Liga title race is not over:

"We will fight for La Liga's title until the final. This is not over yet. There are many games left."

