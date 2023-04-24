Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gives his take on a possible Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about a possible reunion for Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The Italian was dismissive, saying that the Argentinian can do whatever he wants.

In a press conference ahead of Los Blancos' clash against Girona, Ancelotti said:

“He can do whatever he wants, Barcelona too. It’s not an issue for me. I like Messi.”

Messi has been heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona. He left the Catalan outfit on a free transfer, joining PSG in the summer of 2021 on a two-year-deal. The 35-year-old's contract with his current team Paris Saint-Germain expires in the upcoming summer. With each passing day, it looks unlikely that he will extend his stay in the French capital.

However, it will not be easy for the Blaugrana to secure the Argentine's superstar. They are in the midst of a massive financial crisis, with La Liga instructing the side to reduce their wage bill by €200 million before they can make any additional signings.

In a press conference, Ancelotti also added that his side were looking to cut down on the deficit in La Liga. Right now, Barcelona are clear favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the season, with an 11-point lead at the top with just eight games to go.

However, the Italian has claimed that the difference between the teams is not as much as indicated by the points gap and vowed to cut down on the lead, saying:

“It’s not the real gap between the two teams. We’re going to work to cut it.”

Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle for signature of Premier League player

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is garnering interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Brazilian, who is set to leave the Merseyside club in the summer with his contract set to expire, could join either of the La Liga giants.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the 31-year-old is the subject of interest from both sides, while the Daily Mail reported that the Catalan outfit are favourites.

Real Madrid will be looking to add a backup striker to Karim Benzema. Despite the Frenchman's brilliant performances, he has suffered some injury issues and signing a backup could be important for Real Madrid.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will also be looking for a backup striker to Robert Lewandowski. They will be buoyed by the fact that they will not need to pay a transfer fee amidst their financial troubles.

