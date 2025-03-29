Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti keen to receive key duo from sidelines in time for UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal

By Bhargav
Modified Mar 29, 2025 12:54 GMT
Real Madrid Training Session and Press Conference - Source: Getty
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said that the injured duo of Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos could feature in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg with Arsenal next month.

Left-back Mendy injured his hamstring earlier this month during the second leg of the holders' Round of 16 win over arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties. As per the initial prognosis, the Frenchman was expected to be out for three-four weeks.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. The outcome is pending,” the club said in a statement (as per Managing Madrid).
Meanwhile, Ceballos' injury was more severe, with the midfielder sustaining a knee injury in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg win over Real Sociedad in February. As per GOAL, he was expected to be out for two months.

Fast forward a month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has quoted Ancelotti as saying that both Mendy and Ceballos could play the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates on April 8:

"We’re in the process to recover both Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos for the first leg against Arsenal. We are trying to get both of them back”.
Interestingly, both Mendy, 29, and Ceballos, 28, have contributed two assists in 30 outings across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

What's next for Arsenal and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal are in the midst of impressive seasons. Both sides are second in their respective leagues and are also into European quater-fiinals.

While Gunners are out of both domestic cups, Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid have a 1-0 lead in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg over Real Sociedad. But before that, Los Blancos are in La Liga action next, taking on Leganes at home on Saturday (March 29).

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are next in action in the Premier League, where they take on Fulham at home on Tuesday (April 1). Four days later, they travel to Everton in the league before hosting Los Blancos in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

