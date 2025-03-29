Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s opinion on Brazil role comes to light as Dorival Junior relived of role as head coach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's stance on taking up the Brazil national team vacancy has been made clear by the Italian himself. This comes after the South American giants decided to fire head coach Dorival Jr.

Ad

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Selecao have relieved the former Sao Paulo and Flamengo manager of his duties. This follows one of the worst results in Brazilian football history as they suffered a 4-1 loss to rivals Argentina. He endured a poor record with them, winning just seven of his 16 matches in charge after taking over in January 2024.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with a move to manage the South American side but has turned down the opportunity, citing his commitment to Real Madrid as the reason behind it.

Ad

Trending

Following the international break, the 65-year-old had this to say (via press conference):

“I have a lot of affection for the Brazilian national team, the players, and their fans, but I have a contract with Real Madrid,” the Italian stated. “The contract speaks clearly; I have nothing to add to this.”

Brazil will still be keen on finding a way to bring Ancelotti into the fold, who is one of the most decorated managers in the history of European football. They will be keen on improving their performances on the World Cup stage.

Ad

Los Blancos, meanwhile, will look to hold on to him. His current contract with the Spanish giants extends until the summer of 2026.

Gary Neville defends Liverpool star as summer move to Real Madrid nears confirmation

Alexander-Arnold is set to be on the move.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville claimed that Liverpool must have worked earlier to keep hold of outgoing star Trent Alexander-Arnold. This comes after the right-back has faced criticism for failing to extend his stay with the Reds and choosing to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Ad

Neville said (via Sky Sports):

“In Trent’s case, what’s unforgivable is that, if you own Liverpool, two years ago you didn’t take Trent and say, ‘We have to renew his contract, he’s one of ours.’”

After being courted by Los Blancos for almost two years, the 26-year-old ended speculation around his future, with multiple reports claiming that he is set to complete the move to Spain in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold will be a strong addition to a Real Madrid side that have been forced to use makeshift options at right-back owing to Dani Carvajal's injury. Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde have seen the most minutes for the side there this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback