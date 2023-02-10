Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil head coach: Reports

According to reports from ESPN Brasil, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the new manager of the Brazil national team. The Selecaos are currently without an instructor after Tite stepped down following the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit.

Ancelotti is one of the managers that Brazil are keenly interested in. The Italian is under contract with Los Blancos until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga trophies under his tutelage last season. Given his vast experience in European football, it shouldn't be of surprise that the five-time world champions are interested in the 63-year-old manager.

Carlo Ancelotti currently earns €12 million per year at Real Madrid. The amount is thrice as much as Selecao paid their manager, Tite. Hence, the CBF might need to step up their offer if they are to seal Ancelotti's signature. Given the board's financial prowess, the monetary factor shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of Club World Cup final against Al Hilal

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Al Hilal, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti emphasized the importance of winning the trophy.

The Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“It’s a massive a challenge. We're very close to winning a trophy that’s really important to us. It's been extremely difficult to get here and we've made a lot of sacrifices. This is a day of excitement and desire. I urge the team to enjoy this match and to do their best. We’re well up for it and want to win, as always."

He further added:

"Al Hilal are a good team, who have individual qualities. They’ve got a lot of players in the Saudi national team, who did well in the World Cup, and players with a lot of experience in Europe. We have great respect for them. They showed their quality by knocking out Flamengo in the semi-finals. It's a World Cup final and it's a huge game. We're going to enjoy it because it doesn't happen very often in a football career."

