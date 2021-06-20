Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Everton star - Reports

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly asked the club about the possibility of signing Everton midfielder James Rodriguez this summer. The Italian tactician is keen to reunite with the Colombian at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time.

According to Gol Caracol, Carlo Ancelotti has requested Real Madrid to explore the possibility of re-signing James Rodriguez from Everton this summer. The Colombian has rejuvenated his career since joining the Toffees last summer.

He scored six goals and provided five assists in 23 Premier League appearances last season for Everton. Rodriguez got off to a blistering start to life in England but his impact on the Toffees' season was largely hampered by injuries.

Prior to his move to Everton, James Rodriguez spent six years as a Real Madrid player. The midfielder was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 whilst Carlo Ancelotti was still the manager of the club.

James Rodriguez thrived in his first season in Spain under the management of Ancelotti. The 29-year-old's career at Real Madrid began to dip after the departure of the former Chelsea boss. Rodriguez spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich before returning to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

He soon became a peripheral figure at Real Madrid under the management of Zinedine Zidane, and was often linked with a move away from the club. Rodriguez was eventually signed by Everton last summer.

James Rodriguez was reportedly shocked after Ancelotti's sudden exit from Everton after the end of the season and is reportedly considering his future at the Merseyside club. The duo enjoy a close relationship and could be tempted to reunite once again this summer.

Real Madrid are unlikely to consider re-signing James Rodriguez this summer

Could James Rodriguez return to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid currently have a number of stars with high wage bills that have failed to perform for the club on a regular basis. Los Blancos will hope that Carlo Ancelotti will be able to get the best out of the likes of Eden Hazard as well as Gareth Bale, who is set to return to the club this summer.

🚨🎙️ | Javier Hernández Bonnet: "I was informed that James Rodríguez has the option to return to Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez wants him back & Carlo Ancelotti requested for him. Of course, players who come to Madrid will have to cut their salaries - James too." 🇨🇴 @GolCaracol pic.twitter.com/4VRMz05Asy — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 19, 2021

Due to the existence of the likes of Hazard and Bale, Real Madrid are unlikely to look to sign any attacking midfielders this summer. The club will look to sign a top-quality striker to reduce the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema.

