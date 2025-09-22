Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Vinicius Jr’s angry reaction to being substituted during 2-0 win over Espanyol

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has opened up about Vinicius Jr's reaction against Espanyol. The Brazilian appeared angry after coming off in the 77th minute in a 2-0 win.

Los Blancos faced Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, September 20. Eder Militao gave them the lead in the 22nd minute. Vinicius then assisted Kylian Mbappe for the hosts' second goal in the 47th minute. Alonso then decided to substitute Vinicius with Rodrygo Goes, and the former was quite unhappy.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Levante on Tuesday, the Real Madrid boss said about Vinicius' reaction (via Managing Madrid):

“I was a player, and when they substituted me... it wasn’t the best time. I took it normally, naturally. I don’t make a big deal out of it.”

When asked what he told the Brazilian attacker after the game, the Spaniard added:

“The other day, everyone was happy... with the win and the feeling. And that’s what we need: to be a team. Everyone understands the role we want for the team, that we have to contribute.”

Vinicius has recorded two goals and two assists in six games across competitions this season for Real Madrid. He has started four of those games.

Xabi Alonso shares thoughts on Real Madrid's progress so far

Los Blancos appointed Xabi Alonso as manager in the summer, and he took charge ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. They were eliminated in the semi-finals of the tournament, losing 4-0 against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, in the 2025-26 campaign, Real Madrid have won all six of their matches across competitions so far. When asked about his assessment of the team, Alonso answered (via Managing Madrid):

“We’re doing better, but we’re still in the process of building. We played a solid, solid game the other day. And that tells us about the good things we’re doing. We’ve only been here for a short time, almost nothing... and we must have more ambition. Be hungry. We want a lot of points, and to do that, we must win a lot of games.”

Real Madrid sit atop the LaLiga table, two points above rivals and reigning champions, Barcelona. After the Levante clash, they will face rivals Atletico Madrid away in the league on September 27.

Los Blancos will then face Kairat Almaty away in the UEFA Champions League on September 30 before hosting Villarreal in LaLiga on October 4.

