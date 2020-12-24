Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hails players' attitude after "tough" Granada win

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his players after an important 2-0 win over Granada in La Liga.

Real Madrid won 2-0 against Granada, with goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema. The win meant that Los Blancos went joint top of La Liga, along with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Zidane's men have played two games more than Atletico this season though, which puts Diego Simeone's side in pole position at the moment.

Zidane said after the game against Granada, according to Marca:

"It was such a tricky game. It was a f***ing tough game and that's how it was for us. They came to press the ball."

"The first half was difficult and the second was much better. I'm really happy for [my players] because these games aren't easy. We deserved the win with the second-half display."

Since losing to Alaves at home at the end of November, Real Madrid have turned their form around and have won five La Liga games in a row.

Zidane praised his players' attitude as well as their work and preparation, which he said have contributed to the turnaround in results. He continued:

"The players have kept working and preparing for all the games. It's what they have to do. We're going to lose games. It's inevitable every now and then. I'm happy for the players because they've put up with the criticism."

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane praises midfielders

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has praised his team's ability to find goalscorers across the pitch

Zidane also pointed out that Real Madrid have benefited from having goals scored by their midfielders in recent games. He said:

"We know that Casemiro gets forward. Defensively, we know what he can do. He brings us a lot but attacking-wise too. It was a great goal. We know he's good with his head, like Sergio [Ramos] and Rafa [Varane]."

"The success is everyone's. The three midfielders do a great job, but the credit goes to the team. But it's true that they're getting more goals."

Real Madrid's Belgian star Eden Hazard was back in their matchday squad after recovering from yet another injury.

Zidane, however, decided against bringing Hazard on in the game, with the Real Madrid manager explaining that the decision was made because it was not the appropriate time.

"I didn't think it was appropriate to play him. It was a tough game. I didn't want to risk Eden. He's fine, but we're going step by step."

Los Blancos next face a trip to Elche on December 30.