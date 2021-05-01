"Real Madrid can afford him" – Mino Raiola hints at major transfer

Real Madrid have the financial stability to sign Erling Haaland in the summer, according to Mino Raiola. The super-agent has dismissed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez's suggestion that the club does not have the funds to afford a significant transfer.

Erling Haaland has done exceptionally well at Borussia Dortmund and several clubs are keen to sign him this summer. The Norwegian has interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United but the Bundesliga side are unwilling to sell him any time soon.

Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland's father have been in talks with all interested clubs, and a transfer this summer seems likely. Real Madrid have distanced themselves from a potential move, but Mino Raiola believes they are bluffing. He said:

"Real Madrid can afford Erling Haaland. They have money to sign him."

Why can't Real Madrid afford Erling Haaland?

COVID has dealt a blow to almost every football club's financial structure as fans are barred from the stadium. Real Madrid have also been among those affected, and were keen to form the European Super League in order to earn an astronomical amount.

Florentino Perez claimed last week that Real Madrid would not spend big once again as they do not have the financial strength. The president believes Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are out of Los Blancos' reach and the club will have to look elsewhere.

However, Perez did admit the two players were possible targets for the Spanish side if the Super League did take place, which would give Real Madrid their signing-on bonuses. He said:

"In general, there will not be big transfers this summer. When money does not flow from the rich clubs to the poor clubs, everyone suffers. It's impossible to make signings like Mbappe and Haaland, in general, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League."

Real Madrid are fighting for the Champions League once again this season and have drawn their first leg against Chelsea. They travel to London, United Kingdom, for the second leg on Wednesday.

Before they switch their focus back to the Champions League, Los Blancos face Osasuna tonight in La Liga, where they still have a chance of winning the title.

