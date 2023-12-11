Real Madrid can re-sign 22-year-old for measly €8m, other have to pay €40m release clause: Reports

Real Madrid have learned that they can sign Girona star Miguel Guttierez for just €8 million, five times less than his release clause of €40 million. The Spanish left-back has impressed for Girona this season, playing a major role in their fairytale run so far in La Liga.

Girona are sitting atop the Spanish top-flight standings ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona after their terrific start to the season under Michel. The Catalan side secured a first-ever away win against their illustrious neighbours Barcelona to go two points clear of Real Madrid at the top.

Left-back Miguel Guttierez has been one of the side's stellar performers this season, including a stunning goal against Barcelona. His performances have been eye-catching throughout the season, leading to inquiries about his situation.

Guttierez joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022 in search of regular football for a paltry sum of €4 million. The club identified the level of his talent and inserted a buyback clause into his contract with Girona.

Real Madrid can buy Guttierez for only €8 million, just double what Girona paid to sign him last season. This provides a stark contrast to his release clause, which stands at €40 million for other teams.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new left-back after Fran Garcia failed to impress since joining the club in the summer. They have been linked with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who is looking to move clubs.

Guttierez will be a cheaper alternative and one who knows the club and the league quite well. His quality has been evident for all to see this season, and the 22-year-old is a major driving force for Girona in their bid to pull a Leicester City in Spain.

Real Madrid facing left-back headache

Over the past year, Real Madrid have not had a regular, first-choice left-back due to injury problems and unconvincing performances. Ferland Mendy has been plagued by injuries since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The injury problems of Mendy forced Carlo Ancelotti to sign Garcia from Rayo Vallecano in the summer as left-back cover. The Spaniard has played 14 times this season and is yet to make a mark.

The La Liga giants have struggled to replace club legend and former captain Marcelo, who left the club in 2022. Young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has also filled in at certain periods this season, showing the lack of stability in the position.