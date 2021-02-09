Real Madrid star contacted by AC Milan over possible summer move - Reports

According to Sky Sport and Repubblica pundit Paolo Condo, AC Milan held talks with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos over a move in the summer. The player's contract at the Bernabeau expires at the end of the season.

However, Condo claims that a move for the Real Madrid man might prove unlikely should he quit the Spanish outfit, as his salary demands are too high for the Serie A leaders. The Real Madrid captain currently earns €11.7m per year, and this has proven to be a stumbling block in Milan’s hunt for the veteran defender.

📍| Sergio Ramos is ranked as IFFHS' 2nd best UEFA player of the decade, behind Cristiano Ronaldo. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/qEeEDvBQkZ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 5, 2021

The La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist said:

“A friend from Madrid told me that Sergio Ramos will not stay there next season. I know for sure that, if Paolo Maldini called him directly, he would seriously consider joining Milan."

"It would be a great honor for him to play with the Rossoneri. When I passed along this piece of information, the executives told me that they enquired, but the wages he is asking for are very bloated, therefore I believe he will go to PSG or a Premier League club," Condo added.

Sergio Ramos had previously admitted his admiration for AC Milan, calling them the second-biggest club in the world after Real Madrid in terms of history.

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos still far apart in contract talks

Real Betis v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Sergio Ramos and La Liga title-holders Real Madrid are reportedly still far apart when it comes to the renewal of his contract. This has put a host of European clubs on high alert, including Juventus and AC Milan.

The Spaniard has been at Real Madrid since 2007 and has won 22 major trophies, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. Ramos has also become the La Liga's highest-scoring defender.

Marca revealed that the stalemate between Real Madrid and Ramos’ contract negotiations is down to the length of the deal and not his salary demands, as the player is open to taking a pay cut.

Sergio Ramos requires surgery on his knee and will be sidelined for up to 7 weeks, per @miguelitocope



His existing contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/tQ1ENxzzgm — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021

It is believed that Real Madrid prefers a short-term contract while Ramos wants to remain at the Bernabeau for the foreseeable future. The central defender has been out injured with a torn meniscus in his knee and recently underwent surgery.