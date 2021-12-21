"He hasn't yet had the opportunity to show how good he is" - Carlo Ancelotti backs Real Madrid midfielder Isco to show his class 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that playmaker Isco has been unlucky to be out of favor for some time now. The 62-year-old has divulged that the midfielder hasn't had enough opportunities as other players are playing better football.

The Spanish international was bought by Los Blancos during Ancelotti's first stint at the club in 2013. Once an essential part of the side, Isco has only started nine encounters in all competitions in 2021. The 176 minutes he played under the Italian this season shows how lean his game time has been recently.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he will also miss Madrid's last game of 2021 against Athletic Bilbao as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. While stating that Isco won't be available for the upcoming game, Ancelotti labeled his lack of game time a 'complicated issue to describe'.

During a press conference, Ancelotti said:

"It is a complicated issue to describe exactly what has happened. He (Isco) hasn't yet had the opportunity to show how good he is because the team started playing much better. It coincided with Isco not being in the team then so it's been difficult to get back in the team."

The former Everton manager also named Nacho, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Marcelo as unfortunate to get less playing time due to the excellent form of other players. He said:

"Nacho is another player [like this], [Federico] Valverde, [Eduardo] Camavinga, Marcelo. These are players who haven't had much playing time because the players playing now are playing really well. They've not had the opportunity to show how good they really are."

He added:

"But Isco and the other players I've named are happy carrying themselves in a professional manner. There are no issues, I am not unhappy with any of these players. Right now, unfortunately, Isco isn't available because he could have played on Wednesday."

Isco, who has 343 total appearances for Los Blancos, last started a game for them back in August and hasn't featured for them since November 21.

"Let's see if we can be luckier in 2022" - Ancelotti on lack of penalties awarded to Real Madrid this season

The Real Madrid squad has often lamented the lack of penalties they have received in 2021. Surprisingly, the table-toppers have been awarded the joint-least (1) penalty during the 2021-22 campaign. While hoping to get luckier next year, Ancelotti commented:

"It seems strange to me, [but] this is what has happened. Let's see if we can be luckier in 2022."

19th-placed Cadiz snatched a point in a hard-fought draw away at home against Real Madrid on Monday. With the 0-0 draw, they put an end to Madrid's ten-match winning streak (all competitions).

Ancelotti's troops will now travel to San Mames Berria to face Athletico Bilbao in the La Liga on Wednesday. The game will kick off at 2:00 a.m IST.

