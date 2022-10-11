Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti provides Thibaut Courtois injury update as Barcelona clash edges closer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' injury as they prepare for their clash against Barcelona on October 16.

Los Blancos are set to take on the Catalan club at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 16. However, both sides will have to concentrate on their respective UEFA Champions League assignments first.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in Kyiv on October 12. Barcelona, meanwhile, will host Inter Milan on October 12 as well.

The 14-time European champions have been without their Belgian custodian Courtois for a while. The goalkeeper has suffered an Achilles injury and has been sidelined since.

While updating on his health, Ancelotti shared a positive response as he told the media ahead of the Shakhtar Donetsk game (via Madrid Universal):

“Courtois is much better, the plan is to start training on Thursday and be ready for Sunday. We’ve talked to him and he’s much better.”

Courtois has made nine appearances for Los Blancos so far this campaign, conceding six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Since his arrival at the club from Chelsea in 2018, the Belgian has made 190 appearances, conceding 176 goals and keeping 76 clean sheets.

In the 30-year-old's absence, Andriy Lunin has filled up between the sticks. The 23-year-old has made three appearances for Real Madrid so far this campaign, conceding two goals and keeping one clean sheet.

While talking about the Ukrainian shot-stopper, here's what Ancelotti added:

“I always talk to Lunin because he plays well. He is young and has a lot of quality. He is very shy, and does not talk much. It is normal that everything that happens impacts him. The only thing we can do is to support him.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared update on Eden Hazard

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard

Thibaut Courtois was not the only Belgian player that Carlo Ancelotti spoke about as he also shared an update on Eden Hazard.

During Karim Benzema's absence earlier this season, many expected the no. 7 to utilize the opportunity to revitalize his career at Real Madrid. However, the 31-year-old was far from impressive, scoring only one goal and providing another assist in four games so far this season.

While discussing whether the Belgian ace will play against Shakhtar Donetsk, Ancelotti said:

“Hazard may or may not play tomorrow. The lineup is not very clear to me, yet. Those who have not played yet will definitely play. I will evaluate the matter with the technical staff and the medical staff.”

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for around €105 million. Affected by injuries and poor form, the winger has played just 70 matches for the club, registering seven goals and 11 assists.

