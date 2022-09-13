Real Madrid close 2021-22 season with a profit of €13 million and cash reserves of €425 million

European champions Real Madrid concluded the 2021-22 season with a profit of €13 million, the club (via FirstPost) has revealed. At the end of the season, the Whites had a cash balance of a staggering €425 million.

As per the club, they had lost €400 million in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 compared to the pre-pandemic state. The operating income for the 2021-22 campaign reached €722 million, noting an increase of 10% year-on-year. The club claimed that the figures were reflective of the gradual subsiding of the economic effects of the pandemic.

Although steadily diminishing, the effects of the pandemic were apparent in last season’s revenue. According to the club, that was the reason why the revenue for the 2021-22 campaign was still lower than it was four years prior.

The €425 million cash reserves that the club reported did not include the ongoing redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid, who snagged their 14th Champions League trophy and 35th La Liga title last year, are the most valuable football club in the world. According to Forbes’ list (via United Transfer Room), they are valued at €5.03 Billion, 0.1 Billion more than second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid will look for their eighth consecutive of the season against RB Leipzig

Spanish champions Real Madrid have enjoyed a strong start to the 2022-23 season. They kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup and have not looked back since. They have snagged five consecutive wins in La Liga, the latest of which came on Sunday (September 11) against Mallorca (4-1 victory).

Their free-flowing attacking play was on display in their Champions League opener against Scottish giants Celtic on September 6. Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Eden Hazard all found the back of the net in the second half to take Los Blancos to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

German outfit RB Leipzig have the quality to make the Champions League holders suffer, but their recent form is far from ideal. They find themselves in 10th place in the Bundesliga after six matches (8 points won). They also failed to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener last week, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat.

It would be a shocking outcome if they manage to snatch a point or three from their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

