Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on being linked with Brazil national team job

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refuted rumors of replacing Tite as coach of the Brazil national team, saying he was never approached by the Selecao for the role. The Italian manager has been linked with the position ever since it was vacated following Brazil's exit from the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Tite, 61, decided to call time on his six-year stint as Brazil manager after the five-time champions lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

The South American giants have been looking for a new manager to take over, with Ancelotti, along with Jose Mourinho and others, rumored to be on their shortlist to replace Tite.

Ancelotti has now broken silence on the subject, saying he hasn't received a formal offer from the Brazilian FA, while also stressing that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid.

“I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid. I'll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano.

Ancelotti is in his second spell in charge of Los Blancos, guiding the club to the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles last season.

The record Spanish champions are in contention to add to their 35 titles this term as well. They are currently second in the league table with 35 points from 14 games, trailing league leaders Barcelona by two points.

The defending European champions have also qualified for the Round of 16, where they will face last season's beaten finalists Liverpool.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to Karim Benzema's return to the team

Karim Benzema is back to full fitness after suffering an injury-ridden first half of the campaign. Carlo Ancelotti is happy to have the talismanic French forward back in his ranks, with the club set to resume their campaign with an away game against Real Valladolid on Friday.

He recently spoke via Los Blancos' official website:

“We’re in good shape and looking forward to returning to action. The team’s doing well and has trained well. We’ve got Benzema back, and this is very important for us.”

Ancelotti also said he will prioritize selecting players that have been training with the club during the World Cup break.

“Those who returned today have been training individually and they’re available. I’m going to give priority to those who have been training here. Mariano won’t be available because he sprained his ankle in the last friendly,” he added.

