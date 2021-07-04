Real Madrid complete the signing of highly rated Spanish teenager

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Spanish defender Mario Rivas from Getafe, according to Spanish journalist Javi Verde (via The Hard Tackle).

Mario Rivas was captaining Getafe’s Infantil A side last season before Real Madrid signed the young prodigy this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Mario Rivas is one of the biggest talents to come out of Getafe's youth system in recent years.

Mario Rivas was born in 2007 and is considered to be a versatile defender. Real Madrid have therefore signed yet another Spanish wonderkind. Rivas joins Los Blancos' Cadete B side with the hope of moving through the ranks. Rivas is Real Madrid's Cadete B side's fourth signing after already bringing in Jose Arevalo, Ferran Seco and Dani Martin.

Real Madrid are also battling Barcelona in securing the services of Villarreal's prodigy Enrique Herrero. The 16-year-old is another bright Spaniard who plays primarily as a centre-forward.

🚨📝 El Real Madrid va a incorporar a Mario Rivas (2007), capitán del Infantil A del Getafe. Jugador polivalente aunque se desenvuelve principalmente en el centro de la defensa, será el cuarto refuerzo del próximo Cadete B blanco tras Dani Martín, Jose Arévalo y Ferrán Seco. pic.twitter.com/fhl1NuyWLe — Javi R Verde (@javirverde) July 3, 2021

Real Madrid going against their usual Galactico policy

Real Madrid are known for signing big superstars every season and not giving chances to their youth players. However, Los Blancos have been focusing on signing youth players in the last few years.

Real Madrid have signed many young teenage players in the past who have gone on to play first-team football for them or other European giants. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior were signed at a very young age and have featured heavily for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane while Reinier Jesus made 19 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Vinicius Junior is an example of Real Madrid's brilliant youth scouting network. (Photo by Getty Images)

Despite their increased efforts in youth football, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to make one Galactico signing this summer. The Los Blancos faithful had a difficult time last season due to the ESL debacle and the club going trophyless for the first time in a while.

Perez wants to cheer the fanbase by signing a superstar player. Real Madrid are already linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, who would all fit the narrative of a Galactico signing.

Real Madrid have signed Mario Rivas (2007) - a centre-back from Getafe. He will play with the Cadete B (U15) next season.



This is the 4th signing for the 2007 generation after Daniel Martín, Ferrán Seco and José Arévalo. https://t.co/hkQLAN1cIF — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 3, 2021

