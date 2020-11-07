Real Madrid confirm Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid confirmed in an official statement that Casemiro and Eden Hazard tested positive for the coronavirus in the recently conducted tests. The pair will now isolate and will miss the La Liga encounter against Valencia and the upcoming international fixtures.

Los Blancos also confirmed that the rest of the players returned negative results in the antigen tests in a brief statement.

"Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday Friday morning."

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have returned negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

Real Madrid star Hazard faces a spell on the sidelines again

Hazard only returned to action for Real Madrid last week after a lengthy injury layoff and scored a stunning goal in the 4-1 victory against Huesca. The Belgian has blown hot and cold since swapping London for Madrid in the summer of 2019 and is once again set to face a spell on the sidelines.

Casemiro, on the other hand, has been a key player for Real Madrid over the years and will be a big miss against Valencia later this weekend. In his absence, the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will have their work cut out for them, while Fede Valverde is also in line for another start under Zidane.

Real Madrid finally recorded their first win of their UEFA Champions League campaign on matchday three, as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a dramatic encounter at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. Both Hazard and Casemiro started that game, but neither of them will be available for the clash against Valencia after testing positive for COVID-19.

