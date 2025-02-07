Real Madrid consider 23-year-old Arsenal star as 'priority signing' in summer transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made Arsenal star William Saliba their priority target for the summer transfer window. Los Blancos are keen on securing the defender's services amidst their injury crisis.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have suffered multiple setbacks in the defensive department this season. Eder Militao tore his ACL in November and was ruled out for the term. Antonio Rudiger was forced off after 15 minutes of action due to a hamstring injury in Madrid's 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Espanyol last weekend (February 1).

Meanwhile, David Alaba, who made his long-awaited return to the pitch only last month after tearing his ACL in December 2023, has suffered an adductor injury. According to Carlo Ancelotti, Alaba and Rudiger will be out of action for 20 days, leaving Real Madrid with a dearth of options in their backline.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Their only available centre-backs are Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon, along with midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni who has deputized in the role this season.

As a result, Real Madrid are in the market for a centre-back and they've registered an interest in Arsenal's William Saliba. The France international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the Emirates.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Madrid consider Saliba 'an absolute priority' as they plot a summer move for the 23-year-old. However, Arsenal are confident of retaining Saliba and will place a massive price tag to deter Madrid's pursuit of the defender.

The report claims that Madrid will have to make Saliba the most expensive defender in history if they want to sign him, with the Gunners expecting a fee of at least £80 million.

Arsenal had January bid for Real Madrid star rejected - Reports

According to reports, Arsenal saw their offer for Real Madrid star Endrick get rejected last month.

The Gunners were actively searching for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window after long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. The England international is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to return in March.

Meanwhile, Jesus has been ruled out for the season and probably for the majority of the year after the Brazilian tore his ACL last month. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal made a bid for Real Madrid's Endrick in January.

The Gunners were among a host of clubs who tendered their offers, including Juventus, Sevilla, and West Ham United, all of which were turned down by Los Blancos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback