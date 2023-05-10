Real Madrid consider launching move to sign attacker Barcelona rejected in the past: Reports

Real Madrid are considering making a move to sign Spanish winger Dani Olmo, who was rejected by their arch-rivals Barcelona in the past, as per El Nacional. The 25-year-old forward has been a critical player for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in recent seasons and is said to be seeking a move to a bigger club.

Dani Olmo was reportedly keen on signing for Barcelona in 2021, having rejected an offer from Manchester United to join his boyhood club. However, after Xavi Hernandez took charge, Barcelona opted to sign Ferran Torres instead, leaving Olmo feeling betrayed.

The Spaniard is considering offers from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Florentino Perez reportedly seeing the signing as a great opportunity. The Real Madrid president views Dani Olmo as an ideal replacement for Marco Asensio, whose contract expires this summer.

With a market value of €40 million, RB Leipzig are reportedly willing to accept a figure close to €30 million for the forward, given that his contract expires in 2024. Olmo has already communicated his desire not to renew with Leipzig.

Although Dani Olmo still hopes to complete a move to Barca, he is reportedly open to negotiating with Real Madrid or even trying his luck in the Premier League. His skill and versatility make him a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster their attack. He has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 28 games for Leipzig this season.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio is reportedly ready to move on from the Spanish capital as he knows that Los Blancos are unwilling to extend his contract at the club. Barcelona are rumored to be his top destination, but Asensio has already rubbished this via media reports.

The Spanish international has contributed to Madrid's campaign across tournaments this season, mostly as an impact substitute from the bench. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona to return to US for pre-season tour, will face Real Madrid at the Cotton Bowl Stadium

Barcelona are set to return to the US for their pre-season tour this summer after having enjoyed great financial success on their trip to the country last year. As per Barca Universal, the Blaugrana will travel to the US between July 19 and July 30 to ramp up preparations for the next season.

Barca will face their arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season El Clasico, which is said to be scheduled for July 29 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Although an official confirmation is awaited, all signs point towards the match at the historic venue. The pre-season friendly between the two Spanish arch-rivals is sure to be a highly anticipated event.

