Real Madrid consider re-signing 22-year-old defender - Reports 

According to Spanish journalist Sergio Santos, Real Madrid are interested in bringing left-back Fran Garcia back to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 22-year-old currently plays for Real Sociedad and has started every league game this season.

Los Blancos are keenly looking to sign a left-back in the summer. Marcelo could be on his way out as his contract expires at the end of the season, with many Brazilian clubs interested in signing him.

Ferland Mendy has been the first-choice left-back for manager Carlo Ancelotti, but he has had struggles due to injuries. The club also have Miguel Gutierrez in their ranks, but Ancelotti hasn't played him much either.

Hence, a left-back is a priority for Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are currently monitoring Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon and RB Leipzig's Angelino for the position. They let Reguilon go to Spurs in 2020 but inserted a buy-back clause of around £33 million, which expires in June 2022. If they want to sign him back, they will have to act quickly.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Fran Garcia has impressed everyone at Real Madrid, his release clause is €10m, Madrid can sign him for €5m because the club owns 50% of the player's rights. Fran Garcia has impressed everyone at Real Madrid, his release clause is €10m, Madrid can sign him for €5m because the club owns 50% of the player's rights. @AS_SergioSantos 🚨 Fran Garcia has impressed everyone at Real Madrid, his release clause is €10m, Madrid can sign him for €5m because the club owns 50% of the player's rights. @AS_SergioSantos https://t.co/UCGzrKk86u

Fran Garcia, meanwhile, started his career at Real Madrid's academy and made just one senior appearance for the club. He joined Real Sociedad on loan in 2019 before the move was made permanent in 2021.

Los Blancos reportedly still own 50% of the Spaniard's rights. Hence, they can sign him for just €5 million even though his valuation is €10 million.

Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid's journey in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey ended in the quarter-finals as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Athletic Club on Thursday.

The match was played at the San Mames Barria Stadium, the home ground of Athletic. The hosts completely dominated the game and looked more dangerous than the 13-time European champions. However, it took them 89 minutes to break the deadlock.

Alejandro Berenguer Remiro scored the winning goal to take Athletic to the semis. They join Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis in the final four of the tournament.

Andy West @andywest01 In the last three weeks, Athletic Club have won cup ties against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Unprecedented, surely In the last three weeks, Athletic Club have won cup ties against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Unprecedented, surely

Real Madrid did win the Supercopa de Espana last month by defeating Athletic Club 2-0 in the final. However, a shot at a domestic clean sweep is now gone for them.

Los Blancos will next face Granada and Villarreal in La Liga before playing an enticing Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

