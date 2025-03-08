Real Madrid consider sending transfer bid lure Liverpool star as contract drags on: Reports

According to a report by Tribal Football, Real Madrid are open to paying a fee for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold despite his contract winding down. The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Reds expires in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold began his career with the Merseyside club, coming through their youth ranks to score 22 times and provide 87 assists in 347 appearances. Since his debut in 2016, his performances for his boyhood club have helped the side win two League Cups: the FA Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid initially made a £20 million bid for the defender in January, but the Premier League table-toppers rejected it. However, with Alexander-Arnold still yet to extend his deal with the Reds, Liverpool could consider sanctioning an agreement that would see them pocket anything before he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold has looked good in what promises to be his final season with his boyhood club, scoring three goals and seven assists in 2707 minutes across 37 games. He and the Reds will next face basement-dwelling Southampton today at Anfield.

Pundit names Liverpool and Real Madrid favorites to win UEFA Champions League

Clinton Morrison has named Liverpool and Real Madrid the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The two teams looked impressive after their first-leg wins in Round 16 of the competition in midweek.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former Premier League star pondered who is most likely to win Europe's biggest competition this season, telling Freebets.com:

“That’s the sign of champions and a sign of quality when you’re not playing to your maximum, but you’re still managing to get results. And that’s when I say sometimes you need your big players and Alisson is a big player to step up. To come away with a win like that, on crucial nights when other players are probably not getting any joy is the sign of a top quality team and credit must go to Arne Slot because obviously since going in there, he’s done a fantastic job, not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League."

Morrison concluded, saying:

“Liverpool have a chance now. I know Real Madrid are still in it and Bayern Munich had a good result as well but there’s a lot of still top teams left in it, Arsenal too. You’d probably make Liverpool and Real Madrid favourites at the moment in the Champions League. But they’ve still got to overcome the second leg because PSG are still in it massively.”

Los Blancos, the reigning Champions League holders, head into the second leg of their round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 advantage. The Reds hold a 1-0 advantage over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) heading into the second leg at Anfield.

